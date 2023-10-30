Talk is cheap when it's not working: Shakib

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:00 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan warned his players that "talk is cheap" and demanded they put words into action to rescue their battered pride at the World Cup.

Bangladesh tackle Pakistan in Kolkata on Tuesday having lost five of their six matches with virtually no hope whatsoever of making the semi-finals.

"We discussed it, we had our team meetings, so we sat down, we talked about it, but we have to show it in action and that the talk is cheap when it's not working," said Shakib.

"So, we'll do it at the ground so the action can take care of it and everyone can see it. I mean, only we can change the situation of the team with our actions. So that's what we are trying to do."

Like his team, Shakib has struggled in India and was widely criticised for dashing home last week to work with his personal batting coach.

In the five matches he has played at the World Cup, the 36-year-old veteran of 245 one-day internationals has mustered just 61 runs and seven wickets.

"There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy. That's an important target I think we can set at this moment," said Shakib.

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the top seven teams plus hosts Pakistan will qualify for the Champions Trophy in 2025.

"We have to win. We have no other option and that's what we would look to do," said Shakib whose team is ninth in the 10-team World Cup table with defending champions England at the bottom.

 

