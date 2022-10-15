Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup: Ronaldo

Sports

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 02:52 pm

Related News

Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup: Ronaldo

Neymar has often carried the hopes of a nation but has been unable to lead Brazil into a World Cup final, with the team crashing out in the quarter-finals to Belgium in the previous tournament in 2018.

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 02:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month's World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far.

Ronaldo is no stranger to pressure on the global stage, having been a part of two World Cup winning squads with Brazil and most influential in their last triumph in Japan and Korea in 2002.

Neymar has often carried the hopes of a nation but has been unable to lead Brazil into a World Cup final, with the team crashing out in the quarter-finals to Belgium in the previous tournament in 2018.

However, Ronaldo backed the 30-year-old to flourish with a plethora of talent around him to help him out.

"The pressure will be over Neymar no matter what, he is Brazil's superstar and it doesn't matter who is playing along him," Ronaldo told Reuters in Madrid on Friday before the world premiere of his documentary film 'The Phenomenon', a DAZN Original set to be released later this month.

"I love Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha and think this new generation of talent will give him the best supporting cast he has ever had with the Brazil national team.

"This is definitely a better team than the ones Brazil had in the last three World Cups. But the responsibility always lies with the biggest star, who is Neymar."

 

Football

Neymar Jr / Brazil Football Team / Ronaldo Nazario / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

3h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

6h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

1h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

18h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

1d | Videos
Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

Malaysian Food Fest at the Le Méridien

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back