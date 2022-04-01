Tail-enders add useful runs as South Africa post 367 in first innings

At 298 for eight, it looked like South Africa would not be able to score more than around 315 but the lower order showed great resistance to stretch the total to 367 in the first innings of the first Test match between them and Bangladesh at Durban in Kingsmead.

Bangladesh were two wickets away from exposing South Africa's tail at stumps on day one. In the morning session of the second day, the second new ball did the trick for the visitors.

Bangladesh took the second new ball after 80 overs and Mominul Haque handed the ball to Khaled Ahmed. Khaled was hit for a four in the first ball but was quick to bounce back in just his second over with the new ball. The right-arm pacer trapped Kyle Verreynne (28 off 81) in front in the 83rd over of the match and in the next ball got rid of Wiaan Mulder as Mahmudul Hasan Joy took a brilliant diving catch at gully. All of a sudden, South Africa were reduced to 245 for four to 245 for six.

But Bavuma stood tall and stitched an important partnership of 53 with Keshav Maharaj and frustrated Bangladeshi bowlers for more than an hour before Mehidy Hasan Miraz got him out bowled off a delivery that turned viciously off the pitch. Bavuma fell just seven short of what could have been a magnificent fighting hundred.

Ebadot Hossain then cleaned up Maharaj in the very next ball to end the latter's resistance. After Maharaj's fall, Simon Harmer and Lizaad Williams survived 6.5 overs and went into lunch at 314 for eight. Shortly before the break, Williams survived a close leg-before shout.

The duo frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers for some more time in the post-lunch session before Khaled bagged his fourth wicket by dismissing Williams. He once again was aided by a superb catch at gully by Joy. Their partnership yielded 34 runs.

Harmer then built another important partnership for the tenth wicket with Duanne Olivier that lasted 12 overs. Finally Miraz broke the 35-run stand by pinning the latter leg-before. Harmer was unbeaten on 38 and South Africa were all-out for 367.

Khaled Ahmed, who came into this match with one wicket from three matches, was mighty impressive as he beat the bat multiple times especially on the second day and returned a four-wicket haul. It was the best bowling performance by a Bangladeshi pacer in South Africa in Tests.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept things tight at one end and picked up three important wickets as well as contributed to a run-out. Ebadot Hossain was a bit wayward with his length but took a couple of wickets.