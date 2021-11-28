Taijul's seven-for gives Tigers 44-run lead in 1st innings

That will be Tea, with the session having been extended thanks to Pakistan being nine down.

Another superb session for Bangladesh. They got four wickets in the morning, and they managed to get six in the post-lunch session.

Credit to Taijul Islam for his spell for having reduced Pakistan to 286 all out from 146/0. Quite a dramatic turnaround that.

An absolutely lion-hearted performance by the Tiger left-arm spinner Taijul Islam - 7 for 116 in 44.4 overs. His fingers will need some special care.

Pakistan began the day in a strong position, but once the first wicket fell, they kept falling.

Bangladesh were relentless, consistently keeping the ball in good areas.

A resolute last-wicket stand notwithstanding, Bangladesh have a lead of 44.

For the visitors, Abid Ali played a pivotal knock of 133, and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with a crucial contribution towards the end.

Other than Taijul's 7 wickets, Ebadot picked up 2 wicket and Mehidy had a wicket written beside his name.

Other than Abid Ali and Faheem Ashraf, only Abdullah Shafique could play a good innings for Pakistan as he picked up a half century earlier in the innings. However, he should have batted at a better strike rate than what he did.

How much can the Tigers increase their 44-run lead to in the session that's left today? Or can Pakistan strike early and cause panic?

Pakistan: 286 (115.4 ov)

Abid 133 (282) || Shafique 52 (166) || Faheem 38 (80)

Taijul 7-116 (44.4 ov) || Ebadot 2-47 (26 ov) || Mehidy 1-68 (30 ov)