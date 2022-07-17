Taijul's five-for helps Tigers complete clean sweep over West Indies in ODIs

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 02:30 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 03:06 am

Taijul&#039;s five-for helps Tigers complete clean sweep over West Indies in ODIs

Bangladesh won the third and final ODI against West Indies by four wickets and completed a clean sweep over the hosts at Guyana. They chased down 179 runs in 48.3 overs to take the series 3-0.

This is Bangladesh's back-to-back away ODI series win after their historic series victory against South Africa in March.

Chasing 179, Bangladesh lost Najmul Hossain Shanto early but Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das stitched a 50-run partnership for the second wicket.

Gudakesh Motie bowled an impressive spell and recorded his career-best figures of 4/23 as Bangladesh slipped to 116/5.

The middle order batters of BD were tested for the first time in the series. The batters frequently gave away their wickets. 

The asking rate was never an issue for the tourists. Mahmudullah Riyad and Nurul Hasan added 31 runs for the sixth wicket before the former was stumped off a wide ball from Pooran. After that, Nurul and Mehidy Hasan Miraz batted sensibly to take Bangladesh home. 

Litton was the highest scorer for the visitors with his 50. Tamim scored 34 and Nurul remained unbeaten on 32.

Motie, who picked up four wickets with his excellent bowling, was assisted by Joseph, who was also quite economical with the ball. Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul were greatly missed by West Indies on the field.

Earlier, Bangladesh once again opted to field and restricted their opponents down to a below-par score. The Windies batters got off to yet another wobbly and hesitant start, and their top order once again failed to stop the spinners.

The scoreboard illustrates their dismal hitting performance; only four batters managed to score in double digits. 

Keacy Carty and skipper Nicholas Pooran put up a strong fightback following the top order collapse and secured the first 50 partnership of the series for West Indies.

Following Carty's departure, the strike rotation again failed. Later, the West Indies captain scored his ninth ODI fifty.

Pooran eventually scored 73 off 109 balls - the first half-centurion for the hosts this series.

The spinners got off to a strong start, led by Taijul, who subsequently recorded his first ﬁve haul in ODIs, which is also his best bowling figure.

Mehidy had an unexpected off day with the ball, but the other spinners and the lone pacer, Mustafizur, bowled brilliantly to pick up a brace. 

Taijul was adjudged man of the match for his maiden five-wicket haul while Tigers' skipper Tamim was named the player of the series for his contribution with the bat in all three matches.

