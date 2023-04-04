Taijul three-for keeps Tigers on top despite Tector fifty

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 03:06 pm

Harry Tector became the first Ireland batter to score a fifty in his debut Test innings but the Tigers fought back in the second hour of the session

Photo: BCB
Harry Tector became the first Ireland batter to score a fifty in his debut Test innings but the Tigers fought back in the second hour of the session thanks to Taijul Islam's three-for. 

Ireland will be disappointed with how they've gone about things in the session. They dominated the first hour but lost way after that.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke the 74-run partnership between Tector and Curtis Campher in the 42nd over. Tector departed after scoring 50 off 92 balls hitting six boundaries and one maximum.

Taijul then picked up two quick wickets in the 43rd and 45th overs as Ireland suddenly found themselves down 124-6 after being 122-3. 

Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine batted through the rest of the session to keep Ireland 145 for six. 

Taijul has picked up three wickets for 35 runs. Miraz, Shoriful, and Ebadot picked up a wicket each.

12:20 pm

The Tigers dominated in the first session of the one-off Test in Mirpur. They picked up three Ireland wickets after being asked to bowl first on a sporting Mirpur wicket. Ireland are 65 for three after 26 overs at lunch.

The hosts, surprisingly playing with three pacers, started off with Shoriful Islam who picked up the first wicket. Murray Commins was adjudged LBW in the fifth over as he missed the line of the ball. 

Ebadot Hossain came in to bowl as the third bowler and sent the other opener James McCollum in the 10th over. McCollum was caught at the slips after a bit of a juggle.

Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector built a 21-run partnership in 11.5 overs before Taijul Islam trapped him for LBW.

The regular fall of wickets kind of overshadowed the fact that Bangladesh bowlers weren't at their best in the first few overs.

They also lost two of their reviews. First was an unsuccessful caught-behind shout in the 11th over. Shakib, after plenty of deliberation, reviewed as the keeper Litton Das insisted. There was a flat line as the ball passed the bat and Bangladesh lost the review. The second review was lost in the 14th over, an unsuccessful LBW shout off Mehidy Hasan Miraz. 

BD vs IRE / Bangladesh Cricket Team

