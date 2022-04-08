Taijul strikes twice in afternoon session but SA remain in control

Bangladesh bowled much better in the second session, got rid of two set batters but South Africa remained in control of things at tea on day one of the second Test at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. At the end of the rain-affected second session, South Africa were 198 for three.

Dean Elgar (70 off 89) started off with a couple of boundaries off Ebadot Hossain in the second session but Taijul Islam's straighter delivery got the better of him. Keegan Petersen, unbeaten on 24 at lunch, raced to his fifty thanks to his flurry of boundaries off Ebadot.

But after his fifty, he wasn't given many opportunities to score as the bowlers kept things pretty tight. Petersen used his feet well against the spinners and negotiated them well until Taijul sent him back. He advanced down the pitch and the ball hit his pads. The umpire initially gave it not out but the decision was reversed when sent upstairs. Petersen made 64.

Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 33 and Ryan Rickelton on 7 and South Africa were 199 for three at tea, adding 92 runs in the afternoon session for the loss of two wickets.

Bangladesh's only success in the first came in the 12th over of the match when Sarel Erwee (24) attempted to drive a full ball wide outside the off stump and edged it to keeper Litton Das. He could have been dismissed in the third over itself. Khaled was absolutely convinced that Erwee would be out leg-before but before he convinced Mominul Haque, time had run out. Later, HawkEye showed that it was crushing into the stumps.