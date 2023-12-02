Taijul grabs Tigers historic Test win over Kiwis

The Tigers kicked off the new cycle of the Test Championship as they clinched a historic Test victory over New Zealand to go 1-0 up early in the fifth day's play of the first Test at Sylhet. They secured a commendable victory of 150 runs against the Kiwis thanks to Taijul Islam's 10-wicket haul in the match.

This is Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory against New Zealand at home and only the second overall.

Chasing 332 runs in the fourth innings of the Test, the Kiwis were bundled for 181 runs in what seemed to be a turning wicket in the later part of the Test.

Taijul was the pick of the bowlers with his six wickets for 75 runs in the second innings after his 4/109 in the first innings.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is only the fourth Bangladesh captain to win a Test on his captaincy debut.

Tim Southee played a quickfire 34-run innings of 24 balls only to reduce the margin of defeat for the Kiwis while Taijul Islam picked up his 12th fifer in Test cricket. It's also his third five-wicket haul in four innings that he bowled in Sylhet.

The Tigers are now just one wicket away from a historic victory.

New Zealand are 178/9 and still need 154 runs to win.

Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi's partnership was giving New Zealand some hope early in the morning of the fifth day's play in Sylhet. Bangladesh have been there before, conceding runs to the lower order and then eventually losing the Test in 2021 against West Indies.

But Nayeem Hasan was there to break the partnership to keep the hosts on top.

Mitchell, soon after reaching his half-century swept on to backward square off Nayeem only to get caught by Taijul Islam. He departed for 58 as New Zealand are eight down for 138 runs in 60 overs.

They still need 194 runs to win while the Tigers need only 2 more wickets to create history and kick the new cycle of Test Championship with a banger.