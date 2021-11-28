Taijul bags ninth Test five-for, Tigers smelling first innings lead

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam bagged his ninth Test five-for causing Pakistan all sorts of trouble on day 3 at Chattogram.

He started the wicket fest for the Tigers and bagged three wickets in the first session before picking up two more wickets soon after he came on to bowl after lunch.

Centurion Abid Ali was his first victim post-lunch. He sent Abid back to the pavilion after the Pakistan batter scored 133 runs.

Hasan Ali was having a go at Taijul in the next over. He hit a four and six in consecutive deliveries. But Taijul wasn't having any more of it.

Hasan came down the wicket for another go, the ball turned away from him, and he was stumped.

At the time of writing the report, Pakistan are 236 for 7 after 98 overs. They have added 91 runs to their overnight score but lost 7 wickets inside 41 overs.

Apart from Taijul, Miraz and Ebadot picked up a wicket each.

Bangladesh are currently leading by 94 runs in the first innings.