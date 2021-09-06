Tahira Islam: Bangladeshi woman coaches British football club

Bangladesh is at 188 in FIFA ranking. But interestingly, Tahira Islam, a Bangladeshi woman is literally guiding an English club.

As she is a Muslim, she always wears a hijab. She is a registered coach of the English Football Association (EFA). She has been recruited as assistant coach of the Cottenham United Colts FC under-16 woman team.

Tahira is a computer engineer. She went to England in 2017 for study purposes. But her passion for football remained the same.

She completed level one coaching course two years ago and was recruited for the job.

"I focused on my academic career and have gained success. After moving to the UK, I took the opportunity offered by the FA to do the Level 1 coaching certificate. It was my first attempt at trying to forge a career in something that I had missed," said Tahira to the website of the club.

"It felt a bit alien to begin with. My fellow coursemates all had much more experience than myself. Moreover, they played football too. However, I diligently put in my time and worked through to complete the training.

As a Muslim woman of South Asian descent, I am one of a very few to have taken up football coaching. Enthusiastic about the job, I hope that many more follow. 'Football brings people together, and in an increasingly fractured world, it might help us find unity where there is division," she added.

Tahira has been working under head coach David Burkett, who is ecstatic to welcome her in the club.

"It has been a pleasure to welcome Tahira to our wonderful group of U16 girls. As a club, Cottenham United Colts FC currently have no other female coaches. This has been an ideal opportunity for us as a forward thinking, positive and open club, to help to inspire the next generation of female players and coaches. Tahira has really bought into our team ethic with a real enthusiasm and such commitment and it is always useful to have the opinion and eyes of others. Despite the pandemics best attempts we look forward to continuing this journey together," said the coach.