T20I retirement not on mind, says Australia captain Finch

Sports

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 06:04 pm

Related News

T20I retirement not on mind, says Australia captain Finch

Finch quit one-day internationals last month but will spearhead Australia’s title defence at the World Cup amid speculations of a retirement after the 20-overs showpiece. 

Reuters
15 October, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 06:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australia captain Aaron Finch has no immediate plans to quit Twenty20 Internationals and will continue to open in the home World Cup despite his inconsistent form, the 35-year-old said on Saturday.

Finch quit one-day internationals last month but will spearhead Australia's title defence at the World Cup amid speculations of a retirement after the 20-overs showpiece. 

"I haven't thought about [retirement] in T20," Finch, the first Australia batsman to play 100 Twenty20 Internationals, said during the pre-tournament captains' news conference.

"To retire from one day cricket was quite nice. I think it took a little bit of weight off my shoulders.

"It was something that I've been toying with for a while but haven't even had it cross my mind about the T20 format.

"It's a format that I love playing. So I'd just like to take it game by game."

Finch has just one fifty in his last 10 Twenty20 Internationals and he even played at number three and four in his quest to regain the lost touch.

He confirmed he would partner David Warner at the top of the batting order in the World Cup.

Australia narrowly avoided a 3-0 whitewash against England after the third match was rained out on Friday but Finch was not too unhappy with the buildup.

"It would have been nice to win against England but it's not the be all and end all."

"I think it's about trying to make sure we have as many bases covered as possible in a tournament [where] the format is really brutal."

"I feel everyone is in a really good spot."

"There's a real calmness in our group and also a confidence that we know our best is good enough on the day."

Cricket's shortest format has little margin for error and an element of luck could prove crucial, said the batsman.

"In terms of the overall picture, you need a bit of luck in a T20 World Cup as well - the format lends itself to one individual performance knocking teams out or changing the course of a tournament."

"So you have to accept that and you hope that you're on the right side of it. I feel we've got enough match-winners to our side that we can put enough pressure on opposition."

Cricket

Aaron Finch / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

5h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

8h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

3h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

1h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

20h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back