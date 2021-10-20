‘This win will settle our nerves’: Shakib

Bangladesh keep their T20 World Cup run alive with a win over the hosts Oman. The game had a lot of ebbs and flows but the Tigers eventually held their nerves to register a 26-run victory. This was a must-win game for the Tigers after their shock defeat to Scotland on the opening day of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan put on a match-winning performance with both bat and ball, and he was expectedly adjudged the player of the match. The southpaw was ably supported by Mohammad Naim and Mustafizur Rahman.

Shakib, at the post-match presentation, said that the Scotland defeat hurt the whole team and this win will settle the Tigers' nerves going forward.

"This win will settle our nerves. We have another game that we have to win. Fingers crossed. Have to win against PNG and then see what happens," Shakib said.

"Scotland match hurt the whole team. We were not expecting it (the defeat). But should give credit to Scotland. They were very confident before the game. It was pretty tough because the Scotland loss was hurting us.," the southpaw added.

Shakib said Oman played good cricket and they gave Bangladesh a hard time in the middle.

"Oman played good cricket. They were in the game for the most part. But we held our nerves. Credit to go to Oman the way they're playing. They're playing with a lot of heart," Shakib concluded.