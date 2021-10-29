WI vs BAN: Sloppy fielding from Tigers allows Windies to post a challenging total

Bit of a rousing finish for West Indies after a very sluggish start. It was Nicholas Pooran who ignited the innings with a brilliant knock. He came in to bat under strange circumstances though. Pollard had retired hurt and the next second, Andre Russell was walking back too. Jason Holder showed why he probably should have been part of the main squad from the start with a nice cameo at the end. Bangladesh were very sloppy in the field, but will that come back to haunt them? We'll know soon enough in the chase.

05:55 pm

Mustafizur Rahman fails to deliver yet again with the ball as the veteran bowler concedes three sixes in the last over.

West Indies: 142-7 (20 ov)

Pooran 40 (22) || Chase 39 (46) || Holder 15 (5)*

Shoriful 2-20 (4 ov) || Mahedi 2-27 (4 ov) || Mustafizur 2-43 (4 ov)

05:46 pm

Mustafizur Rahman starts the final over of the innings with the wicket of DJ Bravo.

West Indies: 123-7 (19.1 ov)

05:40 pm

As suspected, Litton's missed stumping opportunity gave Pooran the momentum to hit four sixes and score 40 (22). But Shoriful takes back-to-back wicket of set Pooran and Chase.

West Indies: 119-6 (18.2 ov)

05:23 pm

Mahedi drops yet another easy catch of Chase while Litton missing an easy stumping of Pooran. Both just in a space of three balls bowled by Shakib. This might cost the Tigers big time as the West Indies batters are starting to deal in boundaries. Five overs to go.

West Indies: 84-4 (15 ov)

05:13 pm

Captain Kieron Pollard gets out of the field with retired hurt. Just in the next delivery, dangerous Andre Russell gets back to the hut without even facing a delivery courtesy of Taskin's clever runout.

West Indies: 64-4 (13 ov)

05:05 pm

Shakib Al Hasan continues bowling with his muscle strain as he is being economical just like others.

West Indies: 61-3 (12 ov)

04:55 pm

Bangladesh look to be in driving seat as half of West Indies' innings finish. However, Shakib Al Hasan's muscle injury might haunt the Tigers later in the game.

West Indies: 48-3 (10 ov)

04:38 pm

Mahedi Hasan takes the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer just a ball after he missed an easy caught and ball opportunity to dismiss Roston Chase.

West Indies: 33-3 (7 ov)

04:33 pm

Four bowlers in the powerplay bowled well as Bangladesh keep West Indies on pressure. Shakib Al Hasan is back to the field after leaving earlier with a slight injury.

West Indies: 29-2 (6 ov)

04:25 pm

Mahedi Hasan bowls Chris Gayle out as Bangladesh off to a flying start.

West Indies: 18-2 (4.2 ov)

04:17 pm

Bowling change works for captain Mahmudullah as cutter master Mustafizur Rahman takes the wicket of Evin Lewis.

West Indies: 12-1 (3 ov)

04:10 pm

Bangladesh start well as they restrict West Indies openers to free their hands. Mahedi and Taskin bowled the first two. Lewis struck a boundary.

West Indies: 9-0 (2 ov)

03:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first. Two changes for both the teams.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): "We're going to bowl first. We had a bit of look at the stats. They've got a big batting order depth, so we'll try to restrict them to a decent total and try to chase it down. Two changes. Nurul is not playing Soumya Sarkar comes in. Nasum is not playing and Taskin comes in."

Kieron Pollard (West Indies captain): "It is (do or die). That's the reality of the situation. We don't have anyone to blame but ourselves, so it's on ourselves to get out of this situation. We need to give the bowlers something to defend. Two changes. Simmons misses out, Roston Chase makes his international debut. Hayden Walsh is out and Jason Holder comes in." Pollard confirms that Chris Gayle is going to open the batting.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed