We have to weed out the outside noise: Domingo responds to BCB president's comments

After the shock defeat to Scotland on the opening day, Tigers prepare themselves to make a comeback in the T20 World Cup against Oman today. Tigers must win the match in order to stay alive in the tournament and make it to the next round. But prior to the match, BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon stated his frustration to the media about the defeat and blamed the team's attitude for the shock defeat.

"The team can lose. But the approach should be fine. The approach and the attitude last night were by no means right. The first 6 overs are advantageous. So it is normal that wickets would fall when you try to hit. But after two wickets, the way the batters batted, including Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah leaving out the first two, we lost the match there. If we play like this, we will not be able to chase the World Cup," Papon said to the media on Monday.

Tigers' head coach, Russel Domingo, however, didn't want to comment when he was asked about the president's opinion in the pre-match press conference.

"I am not here to talk about the president. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I am not criticizing any of my players. I have full faith in them," Domingo said.

"What's outside the team, isn't important for me at the moment. My focus is very much on my team, and making sure we back them 100% tomorrow.," he added.

Domingo said the players are usually under pressure during this big tournament, but he believes his team will fight back and return to winning ways.

"There's always massive pressure in World Cups, particularly for a cricket-loving nation like Bangladesh. Every performance is scrutinized, every mistake gets magnified, so players are under pressure. But, that's why they play for their country. They have to embrace that pressure, and hopefully, it brings the best out of the boys."

"It's a big game for us, a high-pressure environment. But, that's why you play World Cups. These are the type of games you want to be winning. It is a great opportunity for the boys tomorrow," he added.

"The boys are confident that we can get through. I have great belief in the boys. They have come out on top in some tight games over the last year. The boys are full of belief that we can overcome Oman and PNG, and put ourselves in a position to qualify for the main event," Domingo concluded.

The group is going to get really interesting from here on in as net run rate could come into play if three teams end up on two wins each.

For Bangladesh to go through, they not only have to win, but win well or else they won't even make it to the Super 12 round.