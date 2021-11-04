We have to figure out what went wrong when we go back to Bangladesh: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh finished yet another T20 World Cup without a win in the main round.

They went into the mega event on the back of three consecutive T20 series victories but everything fell apart from them in the World Cup.

They had their moments, came close to winning at least two matches but now have to return home empty-handed.

Their performance especially with the bat in the previous two games- against South Africa and Australia- were disappointing to say the least.

None of the batters looked comfortable in the middle and Bangladesh succumbed to two sub-100 totals.

Against Australia, they struggled against the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins but it was Adam Zampa who made the most of Bangladesh's weakness to negate wrist spin.

His career-best figures of five for 19 absolutely tormented Bangladesh.

"I think the quicks have been quite difficult to score off in the powerplay. Guys like Maxwell have also bowled really well. Teams are coming harder during the middle overs, so that gives wicket-taking opportunities for guys like Adil Rashid and me. My job is to take wickets through the middle," said Zampa while collecting the player-of-the-match trophy.

The match between Bangladesh and Australia was played on the same pitch as the New Zealand- Scotland game on Wednesday.

Plenty of runs were scored in that match which suggests that there was nothing wrong with the pitch.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah stated that batting is an aspect they must improve a lot. "When you have these sorts of performances, it is hard to say much. There are a lot of areas we have to look at, especially our batting. The wickets that we have played on have been among the best for batting. We have to figure out what went wrong when we go back to Bangladesh."

Bangladesh have been too conservative while batting especially during the opening overs.

They have one of the worst scoring rates in the powerplay in the World Cup and that hurt them badly. Mahmudullah said, "In T20 cricket, you have to have a good powerplay, especially when you don't have so-called hard hitters. You need that momentum to carry forward, but we haven't done that at all."

Bangladesh prepared slow and low turning tracks in the T20I series before World Cups in order to take home advantage.

The strategy received mixed reactions but it eventually backfired on the big stage. "The thing is before playing in the World Cup, we had to get some wins under our belt. As professional cricketers, you have to adapt to all conditions. But we have lacked awareness as a unit, and we have to pick up on that."

"If you see, in the Super 12s, we came close to closing two games against Sri Lanka and West Indies. Other than that, we have been outplayed by the opposition. I hope the supporters keep supporting us," he added.

Australia had to chase down 74 inside 8.1 overs to take their net run rate ahead of that of South Africa.

They wrapped up the chase quickly (in 6.2 overs).

Australian skipper Aaron Finch lauded the bowlers for a brilliant performance. "(It was a) really clinical performance. Mitchell Starc set the tone and Hazlewood followed with that in the second over. We thought we would take the opportunity to win big if we got the chance, but you can't plan for that. At the half-way mark, we knew (we could get past South Africa). When you have that opportunity, you have to take it," said Finch.