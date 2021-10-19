'We can say they're under pressure now': Oman all-rounder confident of beating Bangladesh

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 02:07 pm

Related News

'We can say they're under pressure now': Oman all-rounder confident of beating Bangladesh

A win against Bangladesh tonight will almost confirm Oman a spot in the Super 12s because of their superior net run rate.

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 02:07 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh absolutely thrashed Oman the last time these two sides met in the Men's T20 World Cup. But the scenario is completely different from what it was back then. Bangladesh have their backs against the wall, having lost their first qualifier match against Scotland. On the contrary, Oman, who are also the hosts of this round, are very confident after a comprehensive ten-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea. 

A win against Bangladesh tonight will almost confirm Oman a spot in the Super 12s because of their superior net run rate. Oman all-rounder Khawar Ali is confident of making the main round. "Our team is confident about qualifying to the Super 12. We will play the Bangladesh match with a positive attitude aiming to seal our place in the next round," Ali said.

Oman will, of course, play in front of their home crowd. They have very little to lose whereas Bangladesh will be under massive pressure. Ali said that Oman would be keen to take advantage of that.

Bangladesh couldn't chase down 141 the other day against Scotland and Ali stated that they would look to bat first, set a target and defend it later.

"They looked weak in chasing. Their batsmen didn't look in good form. We can say now that they are under pressure. But we have to play well in all three departments. Hopefully, the result will come in our favour," he said.

"We know the strength of Bangladesh. We will focus on playing to our strengths as we are quite familiar with the conditions here," Khawar Ali added.

Sports / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Oman Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers