'We can say they're under pressure now': Oman all-rounder confident of beating Bangladesh

Bangladesh absolutely thrashed Oman the last time these two sides met in the Men's T20 World Cup. But the scenario is completely different from what it was back then. Bangladesh have their backs against the wall, having lost their first qualifier match against Scotland. On the contrary, Oman, who are also the hosts of this round, are very confident after a comprehensive ten-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

A win against Bangladesh tonight will almost confirm Oman a spot in the Super 12s because of their superior net run rate. Oman all-rounder Khawar Ali is confident of making the main round. "Our team is confident about qualifying to the Super 12. We will play the Bangladesh match with a positive attitude aiming to seal our place in the next round," Ali said.

Oman will, of course, play in front of their home crowd. They have very little to lose whereas Bangladesh will be under massive pressure. Ali said that Oman would be keen to take advantage of that.

Bangladesh couldn't chase down 141 the other day against Scotland and Ali stated that they would look to bat first, set a target and defend it later.

"They looked weak in chasing. Their batsmen didn't look in good form. We can say now that they are under pressure. But we have to play well in all three departments. Hopefully, the result will come in our favour," he said.

"We know the strength of Bangladesh. We will focus on playing to our strengths as we are quite familiar with the conditions here," Khawar Ali added.