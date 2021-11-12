Wade, Stoinis help Aussies clinch humdinger against Pakistan to go through to the final

Michael Hussey then. Matthew Wade now. Australia continued to be the nemesis of Pakistan in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. A Pakistan win seemed a matter of time at one stage, just like the famous 2010 semi-final but Matthew Wade's incredible hitting in the penultimate over knocked Pakistan out. With a five-wicket win, Australia sealed a spot in the final of the World Cup. They will face New Zealand in the final. It will be the first Trans-Tasman final in the history of the tournament.

Australia were staring down the barrel at 96 for five in the 13th over but the 81-run partnership between Wade and Marcus Stoinis helped the Aussies pull off a remarkable chase. David Warner was in top form as well. Shadab Khan picked up a superb four-for but it wasn't enough for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan had a decent powerplay as the openers - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan- went hard from the beginning. Pakistan were 47 for none after six overs, their highest score during this phase in the tournament. Before skipper Babar departed in the 10th over, the pair added 71. Babar scored 39 off 33.

Fakhar Zaman walked out to bat at number three on the back of a few low scores. He took some time to get going, so did Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter struggled to time the ball initially and was 30 off 29 balls at one stage. He hit Adam Zampa for a six in the 12th over and that shot gave his innings the much-needed impetus. Rizwan reached his fifty in 41 balls and then put the foot down. Mitchell Starc broke the partnership between him and Fakhar in the 18th over. Their partnership for the second wicket yielded 72 runs off just 7.2 overs.

Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik got out cheaply after Rizwan's dismissal but Fakhar Zaman's two sixes off Starc in the final over helped Pakistan 176 for four. Fakhar was unbeaten on a magnificent 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and a six. Pakistan scored 105 runs in their final 10 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, yet again, bowled a gem of an over first up. The left-arm quick pinned Aaron Finch leg-before in the third delivery of the innings. But a 51-run stand between the in-form duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh kept Australia in the chase. Although Marsh got out in the seventh over, David Warner kept playing his shots. Steven Smith was also dismissed cheaply.

Shadab Khan's sensational spell in the middle overs pushed Australia to the back foot. His victims included Warner, who got out caught behind after scoring 49 off 30 although the TV replays showed daylight between bat and ball. Maxwell's dismissal in the 13th over left Australia reeling at 96 for five in the 13th over.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stuck together and built a match-turning partnership. Stoinis found boundaries from the beginning but Wade struggled to get going and at one stage was 10 off 10 balls.

Australia required 50 off the last four overs. The duo took 13 runs off the 17th over bowled by Haris Rauf. Wade got going by hitting a six and a four off Hassan Ali and brought the equation down to just 22 off 12 balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled the all-important penultimate over and almost got Wade dismissed. Wade tried to clear the big boundary on the on-side but couldn't connect properly. Hassan Ali dropped the catch, much to the delight of Pakistan fans.

It eventually turned out to be the deciding factor as Wade finished the game by hitting three consecutive sixes off Shaheen. The first one was scooped over fine-leg as Shaheen missed the yorker. The second one was smoked over midwicket and Wade repeated the scoop in the final delivery of the 19th over to finish things off. Wade was unbeaten on 41 off just 17 balls. Stoinis was not out on 40. Wade was named the player of the match.