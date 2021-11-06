'Virat needs to cut birthday cake every time he walks out for toss': Twitter explodes as Kohli wins toss on birthday

Indian cricket fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm on Friday evening after skipper Virat Kohli ended his streak of losing tosses with a win on his birthday before the start of the must-win T20 World Cup match against Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium.

This was Kohli's first toss win in T20Is in seven matches, let alone the three games in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The last time he won the toss was on March 14 this year, during the home series against England, the two being his only such wins in the format in nine games in 2021.

Reacting to his toss win, Kohli, who is celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, said, "Winning my first toss on my birthday, probably we should have played the first game on my birthday."

Here is how Twitter reacted...

Kohli need to cut birthday cake everytime he walks out for toss. — Sai (@akakrcb6) November 5, 2021

Toss Win !! you can't ask a better birthday gift than this for kohli #toss #INDvsSCO— Vimal Rawat 🇮🇳 (@vimalrawat147) November 5, 2021

What! No way!

It's Diwali effect or birthday gift maybe!

Virat won the toss.#T20WorldCup— Ajitdeep (@CHAIHOLIC_) November 5, 2021

Virat Kohli wins the toss. I don't think he has anything more significant to prove to his haters, detractors and critics. More power to Virat! #WeStandWithVirat#WeStandWithAnushka#WeStandWithShami— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 5, 2021

