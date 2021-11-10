Unchanged New Zealand bowl first in big semifinal

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 07:50 pm

Unchanged New Zealand bowl first in big semifinal

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field first in the first semifinal in Abu Dhabi.

"It's a good surface. Perhaps a little bit of dew later. So make use of the surface first up," says Williamson at the toss.

Kiwis are going with the same team.

"We would've bowled too for obvious reasons. It's a trend in the tournament. Hopefully [the toss] doesn't decide the game," says Morgan.

One change for England. Injured Jason Roy is replaced by Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow is set to open with the bat. 

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
 

Sports / Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021

