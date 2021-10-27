Trumpelmann helps Namibia restrict Scotland to 109

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 09:57 pm

Another disappointing batting display by Scotland.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A splendid first over by Ruben Trumpelmann helped Namibia start their Super 12 campaign on a strong note as they restricted Scotland to 109/8 in 20 overs. Trumpelmann picked three wickets in the first over and Scotland never recovered from that point.

Another disappointing batting display by Scotland. They still seemed to be in a hangover from the Afghanistan game.

Michael Leask showed some resistance in the middle and scored 44 from 27 balls, but apart from him, no other batters could prove their mettle against the Namibia bowling attack.

And if you remove his 27-ball 44 then the total would similar to what they got against Afghanistan.

Credit to Namibia's bowlers, especially Trumpelmann (3/17) and Frylinck (2/10).

The former set the tone and the latter complimented him perfectly right through the innings.

It is advantage Namibia as they would fancy chasing down 110. 

