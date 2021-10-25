'This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket' - Dhoni interacts with Babar, Malik after Pakistan defeat

T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 12:01 pm

On Sunday, Dhoni was seen interacting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Imad Wasim and former skipper Shoaib Malik, among other members of the side following Pakistan's crushing 10-wicket win over India in Group 2 game in Dubai.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Over the course of the 2021 Indian Premier League, a common sight was that of Mahendra Singh Dhoni having a chat with youngsters from the opposition after the match, providing them tips and advice on their game. Now, even as Dhoni assumed the role of Team India's mentor for the T20 World Cup, the former Indian skipper continues to remain the most sought-after figure among the opposition players.

On Sunday, Dhoni was seen interacting with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, all-rounder Imad Wasim and former skipper Shoaib Malik, among other members of the side following Pakistan's crushing 10-wicket win over India in Group 2 game in Dubai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video of the interaction on their official Instagram profile. "This is the true story of India-Pakistan cricket outside all the hype and posturing. #SpiritOfCricket #T20WorldCup," the ICC wrote.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan propelled Pakistan to a landslide victory as they toppled their old rivals India for the first time ever at an ICC World Cup event.

Chasing a 152-run target, Pakistan didn't lose a single wicket as Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) sealed the side's victory with 13 balls to spare.

Among bowlers, Shaheen Afridi picked three wickets which included the early dismissals of openers Rohit Sharma (0) and KL Rahul (3), which set the tone of the game.

