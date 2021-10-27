Tigers slump to 8-wicket defeat against England

England secure their second successive victory in the Super 12s in style. Tigers have now lost both of their opening Super 12 games. Bangladesh just haven't had it easy. They have been underwhelming after arriving the Gulf and the gulf between them and England showed today.

Shakib was out for a duck and Rahim as well as Mahmudullah just couldn't kick on. That left them handicapped and they limped their way to 124.

England look unstoppable. After the decimation of the Windies, they have handed a proper shellacking to Bangladesh now. Their bowlers are ticking all the boxes to ensure the batters have had their boxes automatically ticked off as they haven't had much to do.

The chase of 125 never was supposed to be threatening and it wasn't to be either as the openers got off to a flier. Buttler played a cameo and Roy kicked on to get them through, well almost. Malan played the anchor role and Bairstow added the finishing touch. Ideal word indeed for the England batters.

The bowling lineup stepped up to the occasion once again, and Jason Roy's quickfire fifty was central to the run-chase as Dawid Malan (28*) and Jos Buttler (18) contributed efficiently for the win.

07:05 pm

An emphatic shot brings about an even more emphatic win! England win by 8 wickets.

It is their second win on the bounce and Bangladesh are yet to open their account and their NRR also has taken a beating.

England: 126-2 (14.1 ov)

06:55 pm

Jason Roy gets dismissed by Shoriful Islam after a brilliant innings of 61 (38). England need only 11 runs from 42 balls.

England: 114-2 (13 ov)

06:40 pm

Jason Roy 44 (28)* and Dawid Malan 17 (14)* are taking England to a clean chase.

England: 90-1 (10 ov)

06:28 pm

Jason Roy 34 (19)* is looking solid as he is dealing in boundaries to chase Bangladesh's target.

England: 63-1 (7 ov)

6:18 pm

Nasum Ahmed gets the breakthrough! Jos Buttler lofts a length delivery wide of long-off and Mohammad Naim takes a good catch.

England: 40-1 (5 ov)

6:16 pm

England are scoring run for fun. 4 overs gone and there hasn't been any chance for the Tiger bowlers.

England: 37-0 (4 ov)

6:06 pm

England begin their chase quite comfortably. Jason Roy is in a destructive mood, he has already hit three boundaries.

England: 18-0 (2 ov)

5:46 pm

It was a real struggle for Bangladesh throughout the first innings. England restrict them for 124 for 9 after their allotted 20 overs.

Only two Bangladesh batters made it into the 20s, despite the ball seeming to come on pretty nicely, and they managed just five 10+ run overs.

Moeen Ali's double-strike (dismissals of Liton Das and Mohammad Naim) in the third over set the tone for Bangladesh's innings as the side failed to recover from the early setbacks.

Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers, picking three wickets in the innings while Liam Livingstone dismissed Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah to return impressive figures of 3/15 in three overs.

Bangladesh scored 22 runs from the last 2 overs thanks to a late cameo by Nasum Ahmed who bagged 19 from 9 balls with one 4 and two 6s.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 29. Nasum bagged 19 from 9 balls.

5:33 pm

Bangladesh have gone past 100 and are now 102 for 7 after 18 overs.

Sohan and Nasum are at the crease right now. They will target anything around 120 for a somewhat fighting total.

05:17 pm

Mahmudullah Riyad departs after a poor innings as Bangladesh fall into further trouble.

Bangladesh: 83-6 (15 ov)

05:05 pm

Afif Hossain departs as Mahmudullah's bad call makes him run out.

Bangladesh: 73-5 (12.4 ov)

04:48 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim 27 (27)* and Mahmudullah Riyad 12 (11)* are clawing back as they are playing beautifully against the English bowlers.

Bangladesh: 60-3 (10 ov)

04:55 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim loses his wicket to part-timer leggy Livingstone as the veteran tried to play a reverse sweep.

Bangladesh: 63-4 (10.4 ov)

04:40 pm

Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah try to resettle the innings.

Bangladesh: 42-3 (8 ov)

04:26 pm

Shakib Al Hasan fails to clear the 30-yards circle as he joins Naim and Litton back to the hut.

Bangladesh: 26-3 (5.2 ov)

04:13 pm

Moeen Ali takes back-to-back wickets as Naim Sheikh departs trying to clear the 30-yards circle.

Bangladesh: 14-2 (2.3 ov)

04:10 pm

Litton Kumer Das hits two boundaries on Moeen Ali's first over but departs in Moeen's second over.

Bangladesh: 14-1 (2.2 ov)

03:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain): We are going to bat first. The wicket looks good, so we want to put a good total. We have one change. Shoriful comes in for Saifuddin. We got three spinners playing, so we need to restrict them. This is a new game, so we need to play well.

Eoin Morgan (England captain): We have been good at chasing, the wicket looks good, played here during the IPL. We need to adapt, no team changes for us. The scars of past motivate you for the future. The focus today is on what we can do.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills