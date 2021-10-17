Tigers to face challenge from the Scotts as they kick off their WC campaign tonight

Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim were the only three cricketers to feature for Bangladesh in the only T20I between them and Scotland back in 2012. Scotland will want history to repeat itself as they won that match comfortably. The Kyle Coetzer-led side is very confident of beating Bangladesh in their opening fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, having beaten Netherlands and Namibia in official warm-up matches.

Bangladesh have to bring their A-game to beat Scotland. They, on paper, are the most dangerous opponents for Bangladesh in the group and the Tigers need to start the tournament on a winning note.

Mahmudullah's men had a brilliant past few months as they won three series back-to-back. But the losses in both the warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland will make them extra careful in the qualifying round matches.

Soumya Sarkar did quite well with both and ball in the warm-up matches which means Bangladesh has to pick either Soumya or Mohammad Naim as Liton Das' opening partner. Mushfiqur Rahim has been out of sorts for a long time in the T20s and Bangladesh will desperately want him to deliver the goods.

At Al Amerat, the wickets are decent for batting and both spinners and pacers get good results if they pitch the ball in the right areas. Given Taskin Ahmed's performance in the warm-up match, Bangladesh might go with three pacers and two spinners including Shakib.

Shakib hasn't been in good touch at all and had a forgettable campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But he is a big game player and will be keen to emulate his 2019 World Cup performance. He is the most prolific batter and bowler for Bangladesh in World Cups and will have to be at his best.

Nurul Hasan played superbly well in the warm-up matches and skipper Mahmudullah has high hopes for him and Afif Hossain.

Richie Berrington scored a magnificent hundred the last time Bangladesh met Scotland. Berrington has been in fine form recently as well, having scored 405 runs in the last 10 innings at a strike rate of 132.35.

Bangladesh will try to overpower Scotland with their strength- spin bowling- and George Munsey at the top of the order might be the answer. Munsey struck a fine fifty in the last warm-up match against Namibia. He is probably the finest player of spin on the Scottish side.

"He (Munsey) has been playing extremely well recently. What he does well is he takes the pressure off his partners. He is a dangerous player and ready to make a scene in the World Cup," said Scotland captain Coetzer.

Bangladesh needs to be wary of Chris Greaves, the all-rounder who bowls leg-spin. Bangladesh batters are generally not good at facing leg-spinners and Greaves will fancy his chances against them. He got a four-for against the Netherlands in the first warm-up match.

Another worrying sign for Bangladesh is Mahmudullah's back pain. Owing to that, he played none of the warm-up matches. But the Bangladesh skipper confirmed that he would be available from the first match.

Scotland coach Shane Burger is not intimidated by Bangladesh and said, "We are not seeing them differently from Papua New Guinea and Oman. We are going to be their strongest opponents. If we can give our best, we can beat any team- be it Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, or Oman."

On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said, "We try to give every team due respect. We have to play smart cricket, the Bangladesh brand of cricket. We are skilled hitters whereas other teams are filled with power hitters. You cannot give the opponents any chance in this format. So we have to be at our best in all three departments."

These two teams will meet each other in the second match of the opening day of the tournament. The match will begin at 8 pm Bangladesh Standard Time on Sunday.