Tigers confirm direct qualification for Super 12s of next T20 WC

Bangladesh have directly qualified for the Super 12s of the next T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia, despite failing to win a single match in this year's edition of the stage.

In their last match in this year's T20 World Cup, the West Indies lost by eight wickets to Australia. As the Caribbean side slipped to ninth place in the ranking, Bangladesh jumped to number eight.

The defending champions West Indies, who have already bowed out from the tournament, will now have to play Round 1 of the next year's T20 World Cup.

And for the first time in the tournament's history, Bangladesh will not have to play the qualifying round.

Along with the West Indies, three more teams – Sri Lanka, Scotland and Namibia who played in the Super 12s this year – will have to play the qualification round for the next T20 World Cup.

According to the ICC rules, the top eight teams in the ICC ranking – which will be updated on November 15 – will directly qualify for the Super 12s in next year's T20 World Cup.

Since there are not many matches left for the West Indies to earn rating points in this short time to top Bangladesh, they will not be able to secure a place among the top eight teams in the next ranking update.