‘They didn’t want to play’: Steyn feels Bangladesh were the most disappointing team in the T20 World Cup

Bangladesh's 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign was a disastrous one, having lost all five games in the Super 12s stage. It was their most disappointing ICC event in recent memory. In their last two games, Bangladesh folded for sub-100 totals. Fans, experts questioned their competence in the shortest form of the game.

The likes of Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mark Waugh, Wahab Riaz have heavily criticised Bangladesh for their dismal performance. Dale Steyn, who has been working as a television commentator during the World Cup, has said that it looked like Bangladesh's players didn't want to play.

Replying to a fan's question on Twitter, Steyn stated that Bangladesh was one team that disappointed him the most. "They are better than what they showed. No fault of management, players need to be held responsible. You either want to play or you don't. They all didn't," Steyn mentioned.

Steyn has been part of a star-studded World Cup commentary panel that also includes two more recently retired players- Darren Sammy and Shane Watson. About his experience as a broadcaster, Steyn said, "It's definitely something different, but I've really enjoyed it. All the other commentators have been fantastic and I can now happily say that it's not as easy as one thinks. They are real pros and work hard to make sure the viewers get the correct information and are entertained."