‘They didn’t want to play’: Steyn feels Bangladesh were the most disappointing team in the T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 07:45 pm

Related News

‘They didn’t want to play’: Steyn feels Bangladesh were the most disappointing team in the T20 World Cup

The likes of Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mark Waugh, Wahab Riaz have heavily criticised Bangladesh for their dismal performance.

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh's 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign was a disastrous one, having lost all five games in the Super 12s stage. It was their most disappointing ICC event in recent memory. In their last two games, Bangladesh folded for sub-100 totals. Fans, experts questioned their competence in the shortest form of the game.

The likes of Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mark Waugh, Wahab Riaz have heavily criticised Bangladesh for their dismal performance. Dale Steyn, who has been working as a television commentator during the World Cup, has said that it looked like Bangladesh's players didn't want to play. 

Replying to a fan's question on Twitter, Steyn stated that Bangladesh was one team that disappointed him the most. "They are better than what they showed. No fault of management, players need to be held responsible. You either want to play or you don't. They all didn't," Steyn mentioned.

Steyn has been part of a star-studded World Cup commentary panel that also includes two more recently retired players- Darren Sammy and Shane Watson. About his experience as a broadcaster, Steyn said, "It's definitely something different, but I've really enjoyed it. All the other commentators have been fantastic and I can now happily say that it's not as easy as one thinks. They are real pros and work hard to make sure the viewers get the correct information and are entertained."

Sports / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2021 / Dale Steyn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat