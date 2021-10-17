The T20 World Cup begins with Oman fielding first against Papua New Guinea

The hosts Oman have won the toss and elected to field first.

Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter
Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter

The stage is set for the first match of the T20 World Cup to take place as two new minnows Oman will face off against Papua New Guinea at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

The hosts Oman have won the toss and elected to field first.

Squads:

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh, Khurram Nawaz, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Ayan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Sufyan Mehmood

Papua New Guinea Squad: Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Lega Siaka, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga(w), Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Simon Atai

