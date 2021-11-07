Sunil Gavaskar backs Mujeeb Ur Rahman to come good against New Zealand

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar reckoned that Mujeeb Ur Rahman would play a key role if the latter gets fit ahead of Afghanistan's last Super 12 match against New Zealand on Sunday, November 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mujeeb started his T20 World Cup campaign with a fifer against Scotland, guiding Mohammad Nabi and Co. to a thumping 130-run win.

Thereafter, he bowled a brilliant spell against Pakistan where he dismissed Mohammad Rizwan. However, the youngster has missed Afghanistan's previous two matches against Namibia and India due to an injury. Before Sunday's game against Kane Williamson's Black Caps, Mujeeb posted a video on social media where he was seen working out at the gym.

The 72-year-old Gavaskar said that if all three of Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb bowl well, the Kiwis could find themselves in a bit of trouble. Gavaskar was also of the opinion that it's not an easy task picking Mujeeb and drew his parallels with India's Varun Chakravarthy.

"I just want Mujeeb to be fit for that game. That would mean an additional mystery spinner against New Zealand. If he along with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi can weave their magic, then…Yesterday against Afghanistan India got a little toe-in. Now they will have to hold forte. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, they have smashed the door," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar said that Mujeeb and Rashid are expected to play a key role in Afghanistan's final Super 12 match. "Mujeeb is going to be such a key element for that game because he is very difficult to pick just like Varun Chakravarthy and he has got a little more experience than him. So, he and Rashid Khan are going to be the key," he added.

Team India's fate depends on the game to a large extent. If New Zealand beat Afghanistan, the Men in Blue would be knocked out of the competition. In that case, Match No.42 between India and Namibia on Monday will be a mere dead rubber. But if the Afghans get the past the Kiwis, Virat Kohli and Co. would have a great chance of qualifying for the semis on the basis of net run rate.