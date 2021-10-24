Sloppy fielding, captaincy cost Tigers the game

When Herschelle Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh in a 1999 World Cup group match, Waugh's response, albeit apocryphal, was, "You've dropped the World Cup." Liton Das, dropping two catches, not only dropped the match against but also dented Bangladesh's hopes of making it to the semis.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets and started their Super 12s campaign on a winning note. They chased down 172 successfully with seven deliveries to spare. Charith Asalanka's brilliant knock of unbeaten 80 off 49 helped Sri Lanka script a record chase. He was ably supported by Bhanuka Rajapaksa who scored a 31-ball-53.

Earlier, Mahmudullah lost the toss for the first time in this tournament and Bangladesh were asked to bat first. Bangladesh strengthened their spin department by bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Taskin Ahmed.

Mohammad Naim and Liton Das started positively with the bat. They rotated strike on a regular basis and struck the odd boundaries in the powerplay. They added 41 off 5.5 overs before Liton was out caught while trying to play a lofted drive over cover off Lahiru Kumara.

Shakib Al Hasan hit part-timer Charith Asalanka for two fours but couldn't carry on as Chamika Karunaratne cleaned him up in the 8th over.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who has been out of form in this format for some time, looked to score quickly right from the beginning. Mushfiqur and Naim did well to upset the rhythm of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's premier bowler. Mushfiqur was particularly brutal against Hasaranga, placing the ball well and picking up boundaries.

Bangladesh collected 77 runs for the loss of a wicket in the middle overs (over 7-15) and were 118 for two after 15 overs, looking set for a score over 160.

Naim got out against the run of play in the 17th over scoring 62 off 52 deliveries. His innings involved six boundaries. His partnership with Mushfiqur yielded 73 runs.

Despite Naim's departure, Mushfiqur continued in his merry way. He cut and swept very well and brought up his first T20I fifty in nearly two years off just 32 balls.

Bangladesh scored 53 off the last five overs and posted a total of 171 for four. Mushfiqur was unbeaten on a brilliant 57 off 37. Mahmudullah played a useful cameo of an unbeaten 10 off five balls.

Although Nasum removed Kusal Perera in the first over itself, Sri Lanka were off to a rollicking start thanks to Charith Asalanka's brilliant batting. The southpaw timed the ball sweetly off spinners in the powerplay. Pathum Nissanka also joined the party in the sixth over by taking on Mahedi Hasan. Sri Lanka were 54 for one after six.

Just when the duo was looking dangerous, Shakib Al Hasan came back in the 9th over and sent Nissanka back in the shed. One brought two for the all-rounder as he knocked over Avishka Fernando three balls later. Sri Lanka, from 71 for one, were reduced to 71 for three.

Shakib's double strike put a lot of pressure on Sri Lanka and it resulted in another wicket in the next over. This time it was the in-form Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammad Saifuddin was the bowler.

Liton Das dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa on the boundary behind square on the on side in the 13th over when he was on 14.

Liton dropped another catch a couple of overs later and this time the batter was the well-set Asalanka on 63.

These two drops cost Bangladesh the match as the duo took 22 runs off the 16th over bowled by Saifuddin and gained the upper hand.

The 86-run stand was broken by Nasum in the penultimate over but the damage was already done. Sri Lanka chased 172 in 18.5 overs.