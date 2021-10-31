Shane Warne criticizes Australia's 'poor strategy and tactics' after defeat to England

31 October, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 01:29 pm

Shane Warne feels that it was down to "poor strategy and tactics" that led to Australia's disastrous batting show against England.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday questioned the team's selection and strategy after a dominant England side left the Aussies in complete disarray to script a thumping eight-wicket win in Dubai in their Group 1 tie of the T20 World Cup.

It was a brutal batting display from the Eglish side, courtesy of Jos Buttler's unbeaten 71 off just 32 balls as Eoin Morgan's men scored more than half the target in the powerplay chasing before completing it with 8.2 overs remaining.

Contrary to England's aggressive show, the Aussies struggled, or put on a rather horrific show with the bat as they managed only 57 runs for the loss of five wickets in 14 overs before sixes from the lower order propelled them to a respectable 125.

However, Warne feels that it was down to "poor strategy and tactics" that led to Australia's disastrous batting show. He even questioned the selection of Steve Smith in the T20 team and felt that Mitchell Marsh should have been part of the lineup.

"Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn't be in the T20 team. Marsh has to be !!" he tweeted.

Smith has struggled in T20s this year, scoring 153 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of just 113.3. And in the nine games he played in the international format, all in 2020, he scored 217 runs at a strike rate of 131.5.

"That's just subjective, isn't it?" Australian captain Aaron Finch responded when asked on Smith's selection,

"Everyone's got a different opinion on it. And that's okay, we thought we picked the team to to win the game tonight.

"It was not a reflection on how Mitch has been going at all, it was purely just a match-up."

Finch was also asked about the decision to send Glenn Maxwell at No.4 when the Aussies lost their third wicket in the powerplay. The lineup still had Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade waiting, both of whom are more adept at facing the new ball having opened in various T20 leagues.

"When you've only got six specialist betters your backing your top six to get the job done," Finch said.

"So there's no issues there.

"Maxi has done extremely well in in the past. He's as destructive as anyone if he gets gets through the powerplay."

