'Shakib's absence obviously a big loss for us'

BSS
02 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 04:46 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo admitted that his side would face a tough challenge to bring a balance to the squad due to the absence of ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup due to his hamstring injury.

The Tigers though are all but out of the semifinal race following their three straight defeats at the hands of Sri Lanka, England and West Indies, they would play for pride in the last two matches.

First of the two matches is against South Africa tomorrow at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Terming Shakib a player as 'two in one', Domingo said, they have to consider many things to find a replacement of him because they need a batter and a bowler simultaneously to replace Shakib, who was key in helping Bangladesh to reach the Super 12 phase after a shocking defeat to Scotland in the tournament opener.

"Obviously (it's) a big loss. Just balancing the side without him, when he's not there you go in either batsman light or bowler light. You might have to play a part-time bowler," Domingo said during Bangladesh's pre-match conference today.

He added that Shakib's absence means that they also lost a 'leader' who can bring calmness to the pressure situation.

"Obviously a big loss for the balance of this side. But also in terms of his leadership and the calmness that he brings around the environment in pressure situations, that aspect will be lost."

At the same time, Domingo sees Shakib's absence as a chance for the player who will replace him in the last two World Cup matches.

"But it does provide an opportunity for someone new to maybe make his first World Cup appearance tomorrow, and we've got to see that as a positive for whoever that young player is going to be tomorrow," he concluded.

