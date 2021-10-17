'Shakib will be the best bowler in the World Cup': Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

T20 World Cup

BSS
17 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 01:30 pm

Related News

'Shakib will be the best bowler in the World Cup': Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

He also admits facing Shakib Al Hasan in the tournament's opening game will be a huge challenge for his side.

BSS
17 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 01:30 pm
&#039;Shakib will be the best bowler in the World Cup&#039;: Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer predicted that Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will be the best bowler in this edition of the Twenty20 World Cup, which is set to start today jointly in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Coetzer and his troop however will face off Shakib Al Hasan and his Bangladesh team on the very first day of the cricket's third-biggest extravaganza.

Before the World Cup, there is a virtual chat called 'Captain's Call' going on every day. Coetzer was joined on Saturday by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Oman captain Jisan Maqsood.

Anchored by former Irish cricketer and commentator Neil O'Brien, the captains shared their thoughts at the event.

At one point, O'Brien wanted to know from the four captains who are going to be the best batter and bowler in this World Cup. First came the turn of Coetzer who picked up Babar Azam as the probable best batter and Shakib as the best bowler.

"I think the best batsman would be Babar Azam. And the best bowler, I think….. Shakib Al Hasan," said Coetzer. 

He also admits facing Shakib Al Hasan in the tournament's opening game will be a huge challenge for his side.

The Oman captain also chose Babar as the batter but he didn't name any specific bowler. The Sri Lankan captain named India's Rohit Sharma as the probable best batter and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan as the best bowler possible.

Babar himself predicted New Zealand captain Kane Williams will be the best batter in this World Cup while he picked up his teammate Hasan Ali as the probable best bowler.

Sports / Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / T20 World Cup 2020 / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

18h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

18h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

18h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025