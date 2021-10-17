'Shakib will be the best bowler in the World Cup': Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer predicted that Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will be the best bowler in this edition of the Twenty20 World Cup, which is set to start today jointly in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Coetzer and his troop however will face off Shakib Al Hasan and his Bangladesh team on the very first day of the cricket's third-biggest extravaganza.

Before the World Cup, there is a virtual chat called 'Captain's Call' going on every day. Coetzer was joined on Saturday by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Oman captain Jisan Maqsood.

Anchored by former Irish cricketer and commentator Neil O'Brien, the captains shared their thoughts at the event.

At one point, O'Brien wanted to know from the four captains who are going to be the best batter and bowler in this World Cup. First came the turn of Coetzer who picked up Babar Azam as the probable best batter and Shakib as the best bowler.

"I think the best batsman would be Babar Azam. And the best bowler, I think….. Shakib Al Hasan," said Coetzer.

He also admits facing Shakib Al Hasan in the tournament's opening game will be a huge challenge for his side.

The Oman captain also chose Babar as the batter but he didn't name any specific bowler. The Sri Lankan captain named India's Rohit Sharma as the probable best batter and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan as the best bowler possible.

Babar himself predicted New Zealand captain Kane Williams will be the best batter in this World Cup while he picked up his teammate Hasan Ali as the probable best bowler.