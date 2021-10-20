Shakib stars in Tigers’ victory over Oman

Bangladesh kept their hopes of making it to the Super 12s alive as they beat Oman in their second game in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup. The game had a lot of ebbs and flows but the Tigers eventually held their nerves to register a 26-run victory. Oman were in the game until at least the 35th over of the match but the experienced Bangladesh unit delivered the goods under tremendous pressure.

Shakib Al Hasan put on an award-winning performance and he was ably supported by Mohammad Naim and Mustafizur Rahman. Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin's economical bowling spells were also crucial in the context of the game.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah called it right at the toss and elected to bat first unlike the first match. But a change of plan didn't change Liton Das' fortune. He survived a close caught behind call and was dropped once before getting out leg before to Bilal Khan in the third over. Liton scored six off six balls.

Bangladesh once again failed to make good use of the powerplay. Their score was 29 for two after six overs.

Onus was on Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Naim rode his luck as he was dropped twice. Bangladesh were 63 for two after 10 overs and they desperately needed one of them to put the foot down.

Shakib and Naim hit two fours and a maximum off the 12th over. That very over that yielded 17 runs brought the much-needed momentum to Bangladesh's innings.

The duo added 80 for the third wicket before Shakib was run out courtesy of a magnificent direct throw from Aqib Ilyas. Shakib made 42 off 29 with the help of six fours.

After 15 overs, Bangladesh were 112 for four.

Kaleemullah came back to bowl the 17th over and dismissed Afif Hossain and the well-set Naim in the space of three balls. Naim made 64 off 50 balls. His innings involved three fours and four sixes. Bangladesh were 127 for six after 17 overs.

Bangladesh were all-out for 153 in 20 overs. Mahmudullah played a handy cameo of 10-ball-17 towards the end.

Mustafizur Rahman broke the opening partnership that was very successful against Papua New Guinea in the second over. But he bowled five wide balls in that overs. Dropped catches, missed run-out opportunities hurt Bangladesh and Oman made decent use of the reprieves. They were 47 for two after six overs, staying ahead of the required run-rate.

Jatinder Singh carried his form from the previous match and was going very well until Shakib got his prized wicket in the 13th over. When he got out for 40, Oman still required 64 off seven overs with six wickets in hand.

The required run-rate kept on creeping up and Oman kept on losing wickets. Saifuddin sent back Ayan Khan in the 16th over and Shakib struck twice in the next over. After playing a significant knock with the bat, Shakib finished with three for 28.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up a four-for but Mahedi Hasan's four-over spell that yielded just 14 runs and a wicket was equally significant. Saifuddin was economical as well, giving away 16 in four overs Oman couldn't manage more than 127 for nine and lost by 26 runs.