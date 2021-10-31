Shakib ruled out of T20 WC, no replacement available

The news has been confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through a media release on Sunday.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The news has been confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through a media release on Sunday.

Shakib struggled with his hamstring throughout the match against the West Indies. He went off the field a few times and was seen limping while batting and bowling. 

Bangladesh Team Doctor Debashis Chowdhury said, "Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In a clinical examination, it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," he added.

The Bangladesh Team will not take a replacement for the player for the remainder of the competition.

Bangladesh will face South Africa in their next match in the World Cup on 2 November. Bangladesh have lost three back-to-back matches in the main round and they don't quite have a chance to progress further in the tournament. The Tigers still have two matches left and Shakib's absence will be a major blow for them.

Shakib has been one of the top performers in the tournament. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament (11). 

