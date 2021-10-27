Shakib reclaims top spot in the ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed top spot on the MRF Tyres ICC men's all-rounder rankings off the back of his stellar start to the T20 World Cup.

Shakib's T20I all-rounder rating climbed 20 points to 295, taking him ahead of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who slid from 285 points to 275.

Shakib has been in fine touch in the ongoing ICC T20 WC. H is the tournament's top wicket-taker with 11 at an average of 6.45, and sits third for runs scored with 118 at 29.50.

His tally of 11 wickets is already the most by a bowler in a single Men's T20 World Cup tournament.

On the bowling front, Bangladesh's trio - Shakib, Mahedi and Mustafiz - remain in the top 10 list.