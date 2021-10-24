Shakib overtakes Afridi to become the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is now the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20 World Cups.

With the wicket of Pathum Nissanka today against Sri Lanka, Shakib bettered Pakistan's Shahid Afridi's tally of 39 wickets in the tournament.

Recently, the 34-year-old became the all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of T20Is, going past Lasith Malinga.

He is the most prolific bowler and batter for Bangladesh in the history of the tournament. Shakib was adjudged player of the match in the previous two matches featuring Bangladesh in the tournament.