Scotland team visits Pakistan dressing room to celebrate Haris Rauf's birthday

At the T20 World Cup, most of the stories have been told on the cricket field, but the ones that have transpired outside the field will be remembered for a long time to come. On Sunday, another heart-warming story unfolded when players of the Scotland Cricket team visited the Pakistan change room to celebrate the birthday of Haris Rauf.

The PCB shared a heartfelt video of Rauf celebrating his birthday with his Pakistan teammates and some from the Scotland team. In fact, the first two pieces of the birthday cake which Rauf cut, were fed to Scotland cricketers. The video went on, showing players from both camps, including batting coach Matthew Hayden and bowling coach Vernon Philander, celebrate the occasion with pomp and joy.

Earlier last week, Scotland were invited to visit the Indian dressing room following the Men in Blue's eight-wicket thrashing of the opposition. But as they say, pictures are worth a thousand words, and it was evident as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others spent time with the Scottish players. Cricket Scotland's Twitter handle posted pictures and referred to the images as 'priceless'.

In their final league game of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan made it five out of five beating Scotland by 72 runs. Scotland on the other hand, ended their campaign without a single win in the Super 12, even though they did a splendid job in the Qualifiers and secured a place in the Round of 12.

Batting first, Pakistan hammered 189/4 with Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik scoring half-centuries. In reply, Scotland could only manage 117/7 with Richie Berrington hitting a 37-ball 54. Pakistan will now face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday, while England will square off against New Zealand the day before.