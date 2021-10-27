Saifuddin injured and out of World Cup, Rubel replaces him

T20 World Cup

Pacer Rubel Hossain has replaced all-rounder Saifuddin in Tigers' T20 World Cup squad, ICC announced through a press release. Saifuddin has been ruled out due to a back injury.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Rubel Hossain as a replacement for Mohammad Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad," the ICC press release said. 

Saifuddin played all the four games that Bangladesh have played in the WC so far.

The all-rounder scored 5* and 19* respectively in the two innings he has bat in the campaign so far and also picked up 5 wickets. He played a crucial part in the game against Oman where he picked up one wicket giving away only 16 runs from his 4 overs.

Rubel has played 159 international matches while he picked 28 wickets in 28 T20Is.

Rubel was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Bangladesh play their next game against England on Wednesday.

