Rizwan was in ICU with chest infection before top-scoring with 67 against Australia in semi-final

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 05:00 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 05:12 am

Rizwan was in ICU with chest infection before top-scoring with 67 against Australia in semi-final

Further details from within the Pakistan camp revealed Rizwan had fallen ill on Tuesday and spent two nights in a Dubai ICU bed.

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 05:00 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 05:12 am
Photo: Saj Sadiq
Photo: Saj Sadiq

Matthew Hayden has hailed Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan as a "warrior" after he emerged out of intensive care to almost take down Australia.

Rizwan launched four powerful sixes in his innings of 67 in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-final for Pakistan, before it was revealed he had been battling a serious chest infection.



Mohammad Rizwan in hospital the night before the match against Australia. He had developed a severe chest infection and spent 2 nights in the ICU.

He was only released on the morning of Thursday's semi-final, helping Pakistan to 4-176 before Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis fought back to get Australia home with an over to spare.

"Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital," Pakistan's team doctor Najeebullah Soomro said.

"He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match.

"We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today."

Rizwan also managed to shake off a Mitchell Starc bouncer to the helmet during his innings and later had a near faultless display with the gloves.

Three of his sixes came off Josh Hazlewood, while another was a massive sweep shot off Adam Zampa.

"This is a warrior, he's been brilliant through the campaign and he's got great courage," Hayden said in his role as Pakistan's batting coach.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who put on an opening stand of 77 with Rizwan, also praised his determination.

"Definitely he's a team man," Babar said. 

