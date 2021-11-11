Rizwan, Fakhar power Pakistan to 176 runs

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 10:04 pm

Rizwan played the anchor role and got out before he could bring about carnage.

Rizwan, Fakhar power Pakistan to 176 runs

Runs on the board in big games helps is what they say! Well, Pakistan have got big runs to play with as their batting once again came to the party.

The usual happened. The openers stayed unruffled for the first 10.

And then Fakhar Zaman decided to wake up from his siesta. He was 17 off 17 and then just went bonkers to get to his fifty off 31 balls.

Rizwan played the anchor role and got out before he could bring about carnage.

Australia blew hot and cold with their bowling and would feel they have leaked 15-20 more than what they would have liked.

Their spinners actually did well. Both Zampa and Maxwell hit nice lines to restrict one of the better spin playing sides.

177 ain't impossible but Australia would be under pressure for sure. 

Highest successful run chases in T20 WC knockouts
193 WI v Ind Mumbai 2016
192 Aus v Pak Gros Islet 2010
173 Ind v SA Mirpur 2014
- All three were the second semifinal of respective editions.

Highest successful run chases in Dubai (T20Is)
180 Afg v UAE 2016
155 Aus v SL 2021
154 Pak v NZ 2018
153 Ire v Afg 2012
152 Pak v Ind 2021

