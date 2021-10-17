PNG lose two wickets but Charles Amini holds the key after 10 overs

PNG lose two wickets but Charles Amini holds the key after 10 overs

Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah's pace shattered the PNG openers Tony Ura and Lega Siaka.

Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter
Photo: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Papua New Guinea lost two early wickets in the first two overs with a score of 0 runs.

Earlier, Oman won the toss and put the World Cup debutants Papua New Guinea to bat first.

Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah's pace shattered the PNG openers Tony Ura and Lega Siaka.

But PNG's veteran batter Charles Amini holds the key with captain Assad Vala. They have put on a partnership of 70 runs and still going,

PNG: 70-2 (10 ov)
Amini 34 (22)* || Vala 33 (31)*
Bilal 2-1-9-1 || Kaleemullah 2-0-9-1

