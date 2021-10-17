PNG cricketers, support staff break down during their national anthem ahead of T20 WC 2021 opener

It is not a rocket science that cricket in many ways makes the players go through a wave of emotions. Representing one's nation at the highest level is a dream for any athlete. And when the team makes it to the high-profile event it is a moment to savor for the entire team. The story of Papua New Guinea qualifying for their first-ever senior cricket World Cup is definitely one of cricket's feel-good and amazing stories.

The comparatively younger and unknown side is placed in Group B and is needed to go through the qualifying round to make it to the main stage. PNG is up against the co-host Oman for their first game of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, when the national anthem was played ahead of the start of the game, the PNG players were all in a mood of enthusiasm.

The strides taken by the associate members contribute a lot to the globalization of cricket. What a big feat it was for PNG to make it to this mega event is evident by the emotions the players vented out before the start of the game. A support staff member who plays a pivotal role in keeping the team together and going also got emotional along with a few players during the national anthem.

The cricketing saga of PNG

The journey to success takes one through every division of the physical and emotional spectrum. The joy of the firsts is always special and when PNG qualified for the World Cup, they made the world pause for a moment and take notice of them. Their odyssey to the marquee event was nothing short of thrilling. In the match against Kenya, the team was reduced to 19-6 at one point but an incredible comeback and a tense wait finally booked their seat for the World Cup.

The victory unleashed waves of emotions as PNG marked their arrival to the big carnival. "Having the honor of leading this group in the World Cup is a great achievement. We've been so close on so many occasions, but now the excitement is filling up. We can't wait to get out there, sing the national anthem, and play," Assad Vala had earlier stated as reported by NYT.