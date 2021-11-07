Pitch curator found dead in his room ahead of NZ vs AFG match

Pitch curator found dead in his room ahead of NZ vs AFG match

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mohan Singh, chief curator of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, passed away on Sunday. Singh was the curator of the pitch used in the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan. He was found dead in his room ahead of the match, as reported by ANI.

Singh is an Indian and hails from Mohali. He joined Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) as a ground supervisor in 1994 and used to assist the coaches as well.

Mohan Singh came to the UAE in 2004 to become a curator. 

His family has been contacted by the ICC and they are already on their way to Abu Dhabi.

Sports / Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021

