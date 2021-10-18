Papon states his frustration: 'I never thought we could lose to Scotland'

Following a shocking defeat of Bangladesh against Scotland, Nazmul Hassan Papon looked dejected and frustrated.

Today, the BCB president talked about his opinion about the match.

Papon said:

"I never thought we could lose the match against Scotland. We lost the practice match with Sri Lanka, we lost with Ireland. But even then we did not have our four regular players. There was no Tamim, he is not in the World Cup. No Shakib, no Riyad for injury, no Mustafiz. This can happen if three or four regular players of a team do not play. But yesterday was not the problem. Yesterday we had the full team. It never occurred to me that we would lose this match with the full team."

"The team can lose. But the approach should be fine. The approach and the attitude last night were by no means right. The first 6 overs are advantageous. So it is normal that wickets would fall when you try to hit. But after two wickets, the way the batters batted, including Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah leaving out the first two, we lost the match there. If we play like this, we will not be able to chase the World Cup. Every player knows this. If we play like this, we will not be able to win. The way the game was needed to play at that time was not among them. This is a major issue. Our plan was not good either. In my opinion, since the wicket was gone in 3 overs, there were 2 more overs left, of course there was a need to change the batting. The batting order depends on the situation. The way we batted, we played less than a run ball till 13-14 overs. It cannot happen in the T20s. The next batsmen are not getting a chance to play. They don't have the pace to play all out then. There is no reason to plan like this. I don't know what they thought."

"The batting approach needs to change. Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah are our best batsmen. They are ought to finish the match. And if you have to pick someone up from below, bring them. And if the seniors want to play up in the order, they have to play with risk. But it would not be right to waste the ball without taking a risk and to take it to a situation from which there is no way back. It doesn't matter who scored how many runs. When chasing, the number of runs scored is not important but the time needed to score that number of runs is essential. What will you do in 2-3 overs at the end when the required run rate is increasing to 10-12? There was a situation where we had to hit four sixes. It doesn't happen, it's not possible. These are known to everyone."

"Those who will come to bat up in the order will have to take advantage of powerplay. All the shots they played later, all the catches they made at the boundary line had to be hit in the first six overs. At that time, they will have no one in the boundary line. When there is a fielder in the boundary line, it does not make sense to take these opportunities. I did not understand their plan. The batting approach needs to change. It doesn't matter if the wickets fall. But those who can hit the ball, those who have the courage to hit the ball should and will play up in the batting order."