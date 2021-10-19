OMAN vs BAN: Tigers bundled out for 153

If Bangladesh win, there will still be a chance three teams end up with two wins each and the net-run-rate comes into play. In that case, Oman have a great net-run-rate thanks to their big win against PNG. In. any case, this is must-win for Bangladesh here tonight.

10:06 pm

Bangladesh finish their innings with the wicket of the last man Mustafizur Rahman.

The Tigers lost eight of their wickets through catches.

Bangladesh will be disappointed with the eventual score. Despite losing early wickets and having another weak powerplay, they were on track with a well-paced stand between Naim and Shakib.

Bangladesh: 153 (20 ov)

Naim 64 (50) || Shakib 42 (29) || Mahmudullah 17 (10)

Bilal 3-18 (4 ov) || Fayyaz 3-30 (4 ov) || Kaleemullah 2-30 (4 ov)

09:46 pm

Mushfiqur 6 (3)* and Mahmudullah 10 (6)* are on the brink of finishing Bangladesh's innings brilliantly.

Bangladesh: 137-6 (18 ov)

09:40 pm

Naim Sheikh gives away his wicket with a lazy shot being set after Afif failed to clear the fielder on the boundary. Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah in the crease to finish the innings on a high note.

Bangladesh: 127-6 (17 ov)

09:32 pm

Naim Sheikh is trying to give Bangladesh a strong finish as he cruises past to 63 (48)* with a six. Afif Hossain joins him.

Bangladesh: 120-4 (16 ov)

09:21 pm

Smart batting from Naim Sheikh as the opener brings up his half century as the fifth player of Bangladesh in the history and that too in his first World Cup match.

Bangladesh: 109-3 (14.2 ov)

09:15 pm

Shakib Al Hasan departs after setting the tone scoring 42 off 29 as Ilyas hits a direct throw onto the stump. Sohan joins Naim.

Bangladesh: 101-3 (13.3 ov)

09:07 pm

Shakib hits two boundaries and Naim hits a six as Nadeem gives away 17 runs on 12th over.

Bangladesh: 88-2 (12 ov)

08:57 pm

Naim 32 (31)* and Shakib 22 (18)* are accelerating Bangladesh's innings before further troubles.

Bangladesh: 63-2 (10 ov)

08:48 pm

Naim Sheikh gets two lives as his catch got dropped twice. Shakib and Naim are trying to rebuild the innings.

Bangladesh: 45-2 (8 ov)

08:37 pm

Bangladeshi batters are struggling at the end of powerplay as Oman pacers are getting swing. Shakib and Naim in crease.

Bangladesh: 29-2 (6 ov)

08:27 pm

Bangladesh lose yet another wicket as Mahedi Hasan departs for none.

Bangladesh: 21-2 (4.3 ov)

08:25 pm

Naim Sheikh hits two consecutive boundaries, a 4 and a 6. Mahedi Hasan joined him

Bangladesh: 21-1 (4ov)

08:17 pm

Litton Das gets out on 6 (6) after getting two lives previously. Bilal Khan with a lovely in-swinging yorker to get Litton LBW.

Bangladesh: 11-1 (2.5 ov)

08:12 pm

Bangladesh start slow as Naim Sheikh gives away continuous dot balls.

Litton gets a life after his review.

Bangladesh: 7-0 (2 ov)

07:44 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

"Dew is a factor, that has been a consideration, but we will like to post a score on the board," Mahmudullah (Bangladesh captain) says, "Mohammad Naeem Sheikh comes in for Soumya Sarkar."

Oman have made one change. Khawar is out for Fayyaz Butt.

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder, Ilyas, Prajapati, Zeeshan (c), Nadeem, Ayaan, Goud, Naseem (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz, Bilal.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton, Naim, Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah (c), Afif, Nurul (wk), Mahedi, Saifuddin, Taskin, Mustafizur.