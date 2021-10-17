Oman fight back to restrict PNG to 129 in WC opener

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:52 pm

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:52 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

A slow start and then a slow finish has meant that PNG have been restricted to a below-par score by the hosts.

They were asked to bat first, nerves took over and they were soon reduced to 0 for 2.

Assad Vala, their captain and their best batter then led the counter-punch. He was well supported by Charles Amini, together they added 81 runs for the third wicket, a record stand for PNG.

At 81 for 2 in the 12th over, they looked good for a big finish. Then came a misunderstanding, Amini was left high and dry by his captain, and Oman breathed fire.

It was then the turn of Oman's captain, Zeeshan Maqsood, to shine and he did so with 4 for 20, the best ever figures for his country in T20Is.

130 is what Oman need to start their campaign on a winning note. But don't write off the spirited PNG. They'll look to make the chase as difficult as possible.

