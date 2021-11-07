NZ pacers restrict AFG to 125 despite Najib's 73

125 is what New Zealand need to qualify for the semi-finals and perhaps keep themselves in the hunt for the first place in the group. Najibullah Zadran has given Afghanistan fans (and India ones) faint hope with his knock but this looks like a woefully under par total.

Afghanistan needed a big start, but that wasn't coming, the top-order was blown away within the batting powerplay. The side lost their top three batters as Tim Southee, Adam Milne, and Trent Boult picked up a wicket each.

Najibullah Zadran led the recovery, with some smart cricket, as he added vital partnerships with Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi. Just when he looked like building a stand with Gulbadin Naib, Ish Sodhi castled the latter to leave Afghanistan reeling at 56/4 at the halfway stage.

Then, Nabi and Najib stitched an impressive 50-run stand to set themselves up for a big finish and take the side past 100. In between, Najib brought up a T20I 50.

They did look like finishing strongly. Spectacular death bowling though from New Zealand to tie the Afghanistan order down in the last five. They picked up 4 wicket for 9 from the last 13 balls, restricting their opponents to a modest score.

They should chase it down, regardless of Afghanistan's mystery bowlers.

Earlier Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and has opted to bat against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

Afghanistan have to restrict New Zealand to 81 or below to sneak their NRR past that of India.

This is the fewest Afghanistan have scored in the final five overs in this WC (31 runs). They made 63 vs Sco, 54 vs Pak, 51 vs Nam and 56 vs Ind previously.

To all the Indian and Afghanistan cricket teams' fans respite, Mujeeb ur Rahman has returned after missing two games from an injury. The Black Caps remain unchanged All eyes on are on this T20 World Cup 2021 clash as India's chances of making the semifinal depend on this game.

If New Zealand win, India's tournament is over.