Nortje, Pretorius restrict West Indies to 143 despite Lewis fifty

T20 World Cup

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:55 pm

Related News

Nortje, Pretorius restrict West Indies to 143 despite Lewis fifty

Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons set the tone with an opening stand of 73, but South Africa's attack pulled it back and took 3 for 16 between the 11th and 14th over.

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Nortje, Pretorius restrict West Indies to 143 despite Lewis fifty

West Indies end on 143 against South Africa which is miles better than their pitiful display against England but still feels nowhere near a defendable total after the start they had.

Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons set the tone with an opening stand of 73, but South Africa's attack pulled it back and took 3 for 16 between the 11th and 14th over.

Simmons' glacially slow innings will be a major talking point on the West Indies side. The opener scored 16 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 45.71. 

Evin Lewis scored a quickfire 56 from 35 balls.

Keshav Maharaj picked the wickets of Lewis and Nicholas Pooran (12), while Kagiso Rabada ended Simmons' struggles in the 14th over of the innings.

Chris Gayle, batting at No.4 for the first time in T20Is, threatened with a run-a-ball 12 before Kieron Pollard hit 26 off 20 balls but West Indies didn't finish as strongly as they would have liked.

Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius used pace and lack of pace well at the death to finish with four wickets for 12 runs in the last two overs.

The withdrawal of Quinton de Kock before the toss and CSA's subsequent statement has sparked plenty of feedback on the South Africa side.

In a group widely touted as the 'group of death,' another loss could potentially hamper both side's chances for qualification to the knock-out round. 

Sports / Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021 / South Africa Cricket / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

8h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

8h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

8h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF