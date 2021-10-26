Nortje, Pretorius restrict West Indies to 143 despite Lewis fifty

West Indies end on 143 against South Africa which is miles better than their pitiful display against England but still feels nowhere near a defendable total after the start they had.

Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons set the tone with an opening stand of 73, but South Africa's attack pulled it back and took 3 for 16 between the 11th and 14th over.

Simmons' glacially slow innings will be a major talking point on the West Indies side. The opener scored 16 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 45.71.

Evin Lewis scored a quickfire 56 from 35 balls.

Keshav Maharaj picked the wickets of Lewis and Nicholas Pooran (12), while Kagiso Rabada ended Simmons' struggles in the 14th over of the innings.

Chris Gayle, batting at No.4 for the first time in T20Is, threatened with a run-a-ball 12 before Kieron Pollard hit 26 off 20 balls but West Indies didn't finish as strongly as they would have liked.

Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius used pace and lack of pace well at the death to finish with four wickets for 12 runs in the last two overs.

The withdrawal of Quinton de Kock before the toss and CSA's subsequent statement has sparked plenty of feedback on the South Africa side.

In a group widely touted as the 'group of death,' another loss could potentially hamper both side's chances for qualification to the knock-out round.