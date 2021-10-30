Nissanka's lone battle takes Sri Lanka to a challenging total of 142

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. 

Pathum Nissanka's fighting 72 steers Sri Lanka to a respectable score of 142 in 20 overs in Sharjah against South Africa.

After Kusal Perera was dismissed early (7) in the innings, Nissanka and Charitha Asalanka led a rebuild for the batting side before an unfortunate run-out triggered a collapse.

Sri Lanka could never recover from the blow as they failed to forge a stable partnership.

Tabraiz Shamsi, the current world no.1 T20I bowler, led the bowling charts with three wickets while conceding only 17 runs. Dwaine Pretorius was once again effective at the death, ending with similar figures to Shamsi in three overs.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. 

