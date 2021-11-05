New Zealand improve semifinal chances with 52-run win over Namibia

New Zealand notched up their third consecutive victory in the Super 12s of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. They beat Namibia by 52 runs on Friday in Sharjah which means the Black Caps will qualify for the semis if they win against Afghanistan on Sunday irrespective of the results of other matches. With that win, New Zealand moved up to number two in the points table of Group two.

Thirties from Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham helped New Zealand post 163 for four after being put into bat. Their bowlers backed it up with a decent bowling performance, restricting Namibia to 111 for seven.

Namibia got off to a brilliant start with the ball. Gerhard Erasmus' men bowled with a lot of control in the first half of New Zealand's innings. The experienced David Wiese was the first man to strike for Namibia as he sent back in-form Martin Guptill for a run-a-ball 18. Guptill's opening partner Daryl Mitchell went right after the end of the powerplay.

Skipper Kane Williamson added 38 runs with Devon Conway before he was cleaned up by his opposite number Erasmus. Williamson made 28 off 25.

Conway soon followed his skipper as he was run out in the next over courtesy of a brilliant effort in the field from Erasmus. New Zealand were in trouble then at 87 for four after 14.

Namibia were in command with two new batters- Neesham and Phillips- in the crease. They managed to keep them quiet for two overs and the Black Caps were 96 for four after 16.

But then the duo cut loose and began to strike boundaries. As many as 67 runs came from the last four overs. Their partnership for the fifth wicket yielded 76 off just six overs. Phillips struck three sixes and a four en route to his unbeaten 39 off 21. Neesham was unbeaten on 35 off 23. Gerhard Erasmus, Bernard Scholtz and David Wiese picked up one wicket apiece. New Zealand reached 163 for four after 20 overs.

In reply, Namibia started decently as their openers- Stephen Baard and Michael van Lingen- scored 36 in the powerplay. But both of them fell in consecutive overs and Namibia lost their way. Apart from Baard (21 off 22) and van Lingen (25 off 25), only wicketkeeper-batter Zan Green could cross 20. Namibia were in the game until Wiese was in the middle but his departure in the 15th over helped the Black Caps take full control. In the end, they could score 111 for seven in 20 overs.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee shared four wickets among themselves while Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Neesham got one apiece. Neesham was named the player of the match for his brilliant all-round display.