New Zealand bat first in T20 WC 2021 final

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 07:51 pm

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field.

The pitch looks a little bit dry. At the start of the tournament there was a bit of moisture. There is no grass and is pretty dry. The middle overs are going to be crucial for either team. It might be a little bit two paced and it thus could be an advantage to bat first because of that.

 

Aaron Finch: We'll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don't think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We're playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampas has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn't matter at all.

Kane Williamson: We would have fielded as well. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. We have one obvious change: Conway is out and Seifert is in. It is a shame that he misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitch Santner is a world class operator and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments.

 

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

